AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is Armed Services Day and in spirit with that, a local organization hosted a banquet to celebrate.

Brothers-Sisters of our Military Adventures organizers said members of the military were invited to the banquet to honor and thank them for their service.

The event was hosted at the Rex Baxter Building, and they also recognized local service member non-profits. This was done to help military members find resources available to them.