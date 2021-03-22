Arizona man pulls over van carrying National Guardsmen delivering vials of COVID-19 vaccines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Idalou Police Department reports on Monday, March 22, at about 7:50 a.m., Lubbock County Dispatch was advised of a man that had pointed a gun at a van of National Guard Soldiers and demanded to search the vehicle on HWY 62/82 approximately two miles east of Idalou.

According to the Idalou Police Department, two Idalou Police Department officers heard the call come out on the radio and responded to the scene.

The Idalou Police Department said, upon arrival, the Idalou Police Department were met by several uniformed National Guard Soldiers and the Idalou officers took Larry Harris, from Wilcox, Arizona, into custody with further incident.

According to the Idalou Police Department, Harris was in possession of a loaded pistol and had an additional loaded magazine on his person and another loaded magazine in his truck.

The Idalou Police Department said Harris had followed the National Guard Soldiers from a travel station on E Regis St. to HWY 62/82 & County Rd. 3600, and had attempted multiple times to run the vans driven by the National Guard Soldiers off the road. Harris turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic and stopped the three National Guards vans

The Idalou Police Department continues saying the National Guard Soldiers were on official duty transporting COVID-19 Vaccines to Matador Texas. Harris pointed a gun at a National Guard Soldier, identified himself as a Detective, and demanded to search the vehicles and ordered the Guardsmen out of their vehicles at gunpoint. Harris informed Police that he thought the people in the vans had kidnapped a woman and child. Harris was arrested for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Restraint of 11 National Guard Soldiers, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Impersonating a Public Servant, and Interference with Texas Military Forces. Idalou Police Department is currently investigating this incident. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

The Idalou Police Department said none of the Guardsmen were injured.