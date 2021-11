AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo announced that the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound ramp will close from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 through Thursday, Nov. 11 for nightly bridge repairs.

In addition TxDOT stated that various lanes on I-27 southbound under I-40 will also be closed for repair.