Area teachers recognized at the 2020 Texas Association of School Administrators awards ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Association of School Administrators recognized the 2020 Texas Elementary, and the 2020 Texas Secondary teacher of the year.

Two of those teachers happened to be from our region.

A teacher from River Road High School was among the teachers from around the state that were recognized for their hard work in the classroom in the state of Texas.

The Texas teacher of the year program will annually recognize teachers “who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.”

Jennifer Garner happened to be one of those teachers who exhibited those traits.

“I think making that relationship with the students teach math lots of students don’t like my class but they like coming in we have fun we try to be interactive and collaborative, we use google so building that relationship with the students makes it easier to make those connections,” Jennifer Garner, math teacher at River Road High School, stated.

Garner was not the only teacher from our region to receive recognition.

Deonia Campbell, an elementary school teacher at Sundown Lane Elementary with Canyon ISD was also recognized for her work in the classroom as the Region 16 Elementary School Teacher of The Year.

Garner was the Region 16 Secondary Teacher of The Year, and a finalist for the Texas Teacher of the year.

All teachers recognized received a glass trophy as a thank you for their hard work.

In total there were 40 regional teachers of the year at today’s award ceremony.