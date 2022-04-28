AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to area officials, the Amarillo area, along with the surrounding Texas Panhandle region, along with the surrounding areas of eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle, will have the potential for increased fire weather Thursday and Friday.

According to information from the Amarillo office of the National Weather Service, fire weather conditions are expected to continue Thursday through the majority of New Mexico as well as the western Texas Panhandle.

Officials from the Texas A&M Forest Service said Thursday that the forecast dictates that there will be high winds and low relative humidity in both the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, causing elevated fire conditions on Thursday and Friday. A lightning storm that traveled east along the Canadian River could also lead to an elevated initial response.

Because of the increased risk, officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said they will continue to staff their offices in Amarillo, Childress and Lubbock. Officials also plan to have a task force based out of Canadian to have a quicker response in that area. Aviation resources are expected to be stationed in both Childress and Abilene.

Officials from the Randall County Fire Department said that Randall County is under a Red Flag Warning Thursday afternoon.

“Elevated to critical fire weather today for the western Texas Panhandle from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight,” the post reads. “Tomorrow will be more of the same, but will include the entire Texas Panhandle. Do not perform any outdoor activities that create sparks without having a spotter and appropriate extinguisher.”

According to reports from the Oklahoma Forestry Services organization, Cimarron County, located in the western Oklahoma Panhandle, is under a Red Flag warning Thursday. More portions of the state are expected to be under a Red Flag Warning Friday.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the majority of the area continues to be under a burn ban, including Potter and Randall Counties.