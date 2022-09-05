AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post, Amarillo ISD is asking students and faculty to wear maroon on Tuesday to support Uvalde school students returning to school. This comes after the tragedy that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers in May.
According to social media posts, many Texas school districts will also be wearing maroon on Tuesday.
- Amarillo ISD
- Channing ISD
- Memphis ISD
- Miami ISD
- Pampa ISD
- Perryton ISD
- Ralls ISD
- Sunray Collegiate ISD
- Tulia ISD
- Wildorado ISD
