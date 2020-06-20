Area Restaurants discuss their continued fight against COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With restaurants back to open to for dine-in patrons, businesses are doing everything they can to keep customers and employees safe.

Roy Bara, La Fiesta Grande’s owner, said, “As your probably aware, wearing a mask is not one of the things required at the state level but it’s required as part of our business for the safety of our employees and all of our customers. Another thing you can probably see is our tables are ex’d out social distancing to comply with the six-foot mandatory social distancing.”

“Everything is wiped down constantly, anything anyone touches, we have a section where you sit it to be sanitized before it comes back over here where it can be reused,” said Jimmy Lou Stanford, Hummer’s Sports Cafe owner.

The State of Texas is allowing 75% capacity for restaurants, but Stanford, the owner of Hummer’s Sports Cafe says it isn’t an option for everyone.

“Being six feet apart it would be hard for me to hit 75% capacity,” Stanford explained.

Today the Texas Restaurant Association held a press briefing for media to discuss Texas restaurants’ fight with COVID-19.

“Restaurants are better positioned than just about any other business to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Kelsey Erickson Streufert, The Texas Restaurant Association’s VP of government affairs and advocacy. “We have a long history of following strict sanitation procedures, health inspections, relationships with health departments. And when you enter a restaurant you sit down in one place, that has been set up to ensure social distancing.”

