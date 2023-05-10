AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area researchers focusing on cognitive health in West Texas.

“The primary purpose of this study is to identify what biological, environmental, social, and demographic and psychosocial parameters contribute to healthy brain aging in West Texas,” said Tanisha Basu, MS, Clinical Research Associate at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department Of Internal Medicine.

Basu said most cognitive studies focus on the disease that causes cognitive decline in the elderly population, this study, she noted, shifted the focus.

The way it works is they start off with a cognitive test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MOCHA.

“It is scored on 30 points, and anybody that scores anywhere between 26 and above, they are of healthy cognition, and then anything below that is progressively kind of deterioration of mild cognitive impairment or dementia,” Basu explained.

Researchers are looking at an array of factors including demographics, income, financial status, and even blood biomarkers.

“We gather information about blood sugar, hypertension, all of their kinds of vitamin profile, lipid profile, metabolic panel, you name it, we do it like, you know, the regular blood work. In addition to that, we also get MRI scans to see if they have some sort of atrophy or kind of shrinking in brain volume,” she noted.

Basu told KAMR that using this comprehensive and holistic approach allows them to paint a more detailed picture of the various factors of cognitive health in the elderly.

“There might be genetic predisposition, but when the onset of of the disease occurs, and whether you can delay it from mild cognitive impairment to dementia, that is something which, which we intend to do,” she said.

Basu detailed that the ongoing study is in its preliminary stages, and that they’re looking to recruit up to 4000 healthy participants, and up to 500 participants who have some degree of cognitive decline or dementia over the next five to 10 years.

Basic qualifications for the study are you must live in West Texas and be a senior citizen ages 60 to 100 years old.

If you or someone you know would like to participate in this study, call 806-743-2485, or email halinwesttx@ttuhsc.edu.