Area physicians warn against using Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What is becoming an online trend that local health officials are warning against using as a cure or preventative for COVID-19.

“Ivermectin is very good for parasites but does not work for COVID,” Dr. Scott Milton, Infectious Disease Specialist at Texas Tech Physicians and Public Health authority said.

Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton warns those self medicating with Ivermectin that it is not an approved treatment for the virus.

“There’s no scientific justification for it and it’s not an approved treatment for it and there’s no data that supports the use of it so if I’m ever asked that question that’s what i tell people and that’ the truth.” Dr. Milton explained.

Physicians also say using a drug made for large animals, not prescribed by a doctor could give concern for toxicity. However, one woman, who wishes to remain anonymous said for her, it was worth the risk.

“We had a COVID positive in my house on January 24th and we got a prescription. The person who had COVID took it for three days straight and my symptoms never went past the cough,” Jane Doe stated.

However, local physicians are informing citizens to stay away from medication that is not clinically tested.

“The University of Health Services is saying they do not encourage the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19,” Dr. Brian Weis, with Northwest Texas Healthcare System said.

The National Institutes of Health said in part “there are insufficient data for the COVID-19 treatment guidelines panel to recommend either for or against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19.”

Jane Doe said although she feels the medication worked people should still consult with a doctor.



“I think everybody should get information from a doctor, and not self treat.”