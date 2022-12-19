AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will utilize Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grants to pay for “overtime activities.”

TxDOT detailed that Moore and Potter County along with the City of Borger will use the funds from STEP to “help fund overtime work that is dedicated to reducing speed-related incidents, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, intersection traffic violations and enforcement of state and local ordinances on cellular and texting devices.”

The grant that will be utilized under the STEP program is called the Impaired Driving Mobilization (IDM) grant, aimed to increase DWI arrests as part of the “Drink. Drive. Go to Jail” program. TxDOT noted that IDM grants require “a 20% minimum matching share from the subgrantee.”

The TxDOT Behavioral Traffic Safety (BTS) program, according to TxDOT, locates areas of the state with the highest percentage of alcohol-related crashes and then invites law enforcement agencies to participate in ID.

TxDOT said that these projects conduct a mobilization of law enforcement during the following holiday periods: