Area jails face multiple lawsuits, on the basis of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are four lawsuits in total, three against the TDCJ Neal Unit and one involving the Curry County Detention Center.

The first lawsuit against the Neal Unit includes an inmate who said he contracted COVID-19. The inmate claimed the infection allegedly came from a TDCJ Officer. He is suing for 90 trillion dollars.

The second lawsuit comes from an inmate who said the TDCJ Neal Unit has not protected him from COVID-19.

One inmate and his lawyer are filing a civil rights complaint and requesting proper complaint forms. This comes after the inmate said the unit has allegedly not provided the requested grievance certification forms, further violating his civil rights.

The third lawsuit the Neal Unit is facing involves eight prisoners who are, “In fear for their health and their very lives.”

The complainants claimed the jail cannot protect inmates from the infection. They are requesting all infected inmates to be transferred to a prison medical facility for proper quarantine to prevent the spreading of the virus to healthy prisoners at the Neal Unit.

The Curry County Detention Center is facing a lawsuit after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19. Included in the claim, it was stated that there are at least 67 inmates currently diagnosed with COVID-19 at the detention center.

“Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, Curry County has and continues to implement all safeguards and work with the New Mexico Department of Health and other state agencies to limit and combat the spread of the COVID-19 Virus,” Curry County Manager Lance Pyle said.

Pyle further added, “The Curry County Detention Center has implemented strict protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus and continues to test and quarantine all detainees prior to booking into the facility. The safety of county personnel and the detainees at the detention facility is a paramount concern. Curry County will not comment any further on the threatened litigation.”

