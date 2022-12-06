AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau announced the winners of its 5th annual Student Video Contest held on Dec. 1.

BBB released the following winning schools along with their videos, which can be seen on the contest website:

1st place: Shamrock High School for “That’s Not My Car!”

2nd place: Perryton High School for “The Scandalous Shoes”

3rd place: Shamrock High School for “A Second Chance”

4th place: Silverton High School for “The Bad Burger Scam”

5th place: Panhandle High School for “Making Business Safe”

According to BBB, the contest was established to “take BBB into the high school and help prepare students to become successful consumers.”

Students created unique ways to market the video with one Shamrock team utilizing a QR code as they went door-to-door showing their video to the community. The Silverton team used diversely-aged actors to establish their message that a “young demographic is more targeted for scams than senior citizens.”

The BBB noted that videos had to meet a certain time limit, branding, and key message in order to meet the requirement of the contest.