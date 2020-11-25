Area grocery stores seeing different trend during the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area grocery stores are seeing a different trend this holiday due to the pandemic. According to Matt Edwards, Store Director for Market Street on Georgia, people are attending multiple small gatherings instead of one big family dinner.

Edwards also said there are shortages for certain items, but they try to accommodate for customers.

“You know this Thanksgiving has been a little different than our traditional Thanksgivings, we’re still seeing a lot of shoppers, but the thing is instead of having one big Thanksgiving, people are having their own separate ones. So instead of one turkey or one ham, you’re gonna see four turkey and four hams,” said Matt Edwards.

United Market Street will be closed tomorrow so team members can enjoy the holiday.