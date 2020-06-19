Area Dreamer reacts to SCOTUS decision on DACA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Julio Salazar has lived and worked in Amarillo for more than 25 years. However, the Caprock High graduate was born in Mexico and his parents brought him to the United States illegally in the early 1990s when Salazar was only around a year old.

Now Salazar is one of nearly 700,000 Dreamers in our country.

“I didn’t know I was undocumented until I was about 16 years old,” said Salazar. “Whenever I went to get a driver’s license, I kept nagging my mom about going and getting a license and then the whole situation kind of came that is you don’t have a social [security number], you’re not a US Citizen.”

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is something Salazar has worked on himself, and today’s United States Supreme Court decision allows Salazar to renew his DACA status and stay in Amarillo for the foreseeable future.

Salazar explained, “It definitely gave me a little bit more relief it reminded me that I still have a little bit more time to find a solution to the predicament I’m in.”

Despite the obstacles, Salazar said he loves living in Amarillo.

“I’m glad no matter what, I will always be happy to be here and I would never give this up for anything.”

Today on the U.S. Senate floor, Sen. Jon Cornyn said Dreamers should not be deported for their parents’ mistake, but DACA is not a permanent solution.

Sen. Cornyn said, “It is simply unfair to these young people, who again through no fault of their own, find themselves in this situation to rely solely on an executive memorandum instead of a law passed by Congress.”

Texas State’s Attorney General, Ken Paxton, released a statement about the SCOTUS decision.

“We are disappointed with today’s SCOTUS decision, but it does not resolve the underlying issue that President Obama’s original executive order exceeded his constitutional authority. We look forward to continuing litigating that issue in our case now pending in the Southern District of Texas.”

