AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cancer comes in all forms and can affect any area of the body.

In a recent study, one area doctor found that cancer is becoming more prevalent in the Hispanic population.

“It is the second largest population in the U.S., Non-Hispanic Whites, number one,” said Hemachandra Reddy, PhD, Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience/Pharamacology and the Department of Internal Medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine. “So, that may change we project we estimate another five or 10 years, (the) Hispanic population will be the number one.”

The study also shows Hispanics are more frequently diagnosed with advanced stages of cancer, and have a lower quality of life after receiving a cancer diagnosis than Non-Hispanic Whites.

Which makes the demand for more caregivers an urgent one.

“If I have a parent suffering from cancer, I feel like taking care of my loved one, right. So rather than sending him or her to a formal caregivers away from the family, so, we need more support for Hispanic caregivers,” Dr. Reddy said.

Another barrier, according to the doctor, is socioeconomics and finances.

“The Hispanic population makes various, you know, annually, very small amount of money if say, you know, what we look for that around 35 or $30,000, annual, you know, in family income, on the other hand, Non-Hispanic Whites are 70, or 80. So, that makes a big difference, you have to bring more dollars to the family. So you can buy good stuff, say low fat diet, for example,” Dr. Reddy explained.

His study shows that when compared to other racial and ethnic groups, Hispanics had the highest prevalence of some cancer risk factors, including Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

“Physical inactivity (is a) major problem, for example, obesity, current number shows that 20% of overweight, people are likely to develop cancer,” he told KAMR.

Dr. Reddy said his lab is focusing on caregiving for cancer patients in Hispanic communities to increase understanding of the burden faced by caregivers.