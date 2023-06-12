AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Summertime is a great time to sit back and unwind, hit the beach, take in some waves, or get some much needed exercise outdoors. But too much exposure to the sun can present some risk factors, like an increased risk of skin cancer.

“There are actually many things that contribute to the development of skin cancer,” said Michelle Tarbox, M.D., a Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Dermatologist. “But the most important factor and the one we have the most control over, is how much UV radiation our skin is exposed to over the course of our lifetime. Other things that contribute to skin cancer are genetics, you can learn about that through your family history, certain kinds of pollutants can potentially increase skin cancer, as can certain medications.”

Dr. Tarbox said one way to cut down the risk is getting good sun protection like a good sunscreen when you’re catching rays for extended periods of time.

But skin cancer doesn’t just affect the parts of your body that are easily exposed.

“The back of the eye, and then every fold on the body back of the ears that fold behind the ears is a place lots of skin cancers like to tuck themselves in. Sometimes people will get a sore place from wearing their eyeglasses, people can even get skin cancer in their nails, and in their groin areas,” Tarbox explained.

The good news she said, is most skin cancers are easy to detect and treat with an experienced dermatologist. There are also symptoms that can warn of development.

“Any skin spot that is bleeding, changing on its own has developed tenderness or itching, or has changed colors is something you should bring to the attention of your doctor. A lot of skin to cancer tumors actually outgrow their own blood supply, which is one of the reasons they can ulcerate and bleed. It’s also one of the causes for discomfort associated with those lesions,” she reminded.

Tarbox warns of misconceptions surrounding skin cancer, and told myhighplains.com it can happen to anyone regardless of how light or dark your skin is.

“Our patients that have more deeply pigmented skin do have better protection against skin cancer and solar radiation, but it isn’t perfect protection,” Tarbox said. “People who are not the lightest Caucasians can still get skin cancer and they need to be checked and treated properly.”

