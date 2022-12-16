AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday.

Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants.

The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, according to officials, research indicated that individuals 37% of individuals 50 and older who delayed their dental care during the pandemic, have not rescheduled their appointments. Officials noted that this can cause oral health issues.