AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Baseball and softball teams across the High Plains are being impacted by the ongoing umpire shortage.

Officials with the Texas Association for Sports Officials shared that the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to take a big hit, but numbers are slowly beginning to increase again.

Across the state, there are 2100 baseball officials and 1200 softball officials, a three percent increase from last year, according to TASO. In the Amarillo area, there are four more baseball officials and five more softball officials since last year.

According to TASO executive director Michael Fitch, the main reason for retention is abuse towards officials.

“The main reason that we are told they don’t return is the abuse that they’re continuing to get from players, coaches, and especially spectators, said Fitch. “It’s just getting worse and worse every year. And at some point, an umpire will just say it’s just not worth it anymore.”

In an effort to address the abuse, TASO implemented a new policy this school year that enhances its incident report mechanisms.

“If a school demonstrates a history of abuse toward officials, then we notify the school that they have a certain period of time, 10 days to respond to us on how they’re going to address that, and how they’re going to prevent it from getting worse and to stop it, said Fitch. “As long as they will work with us. Show us what they’re playing is we will work with them and make it happen.”

If schools don’t respond to TASO or fail to address the issue, they will no longer be sent officials for any sporting events according to Fitch.

Also contributing to the shortage is the number of new schools being built.

“For every new school, we need 35 brand new members across all seven sports, just to break even,” said Fitch.

An aging demographic is also impacting the number of officials. Fitch shared that the average age for officials is the late forties.

“As those members get older and retire, we’re not getting enough young members to make up for it, explained Fitch. “Nationwide, we’re right on the same average, out of every 10 officials we get this year, by the third year, we’ll have lost seven or eight of them.”

Fitch shared that the average retention rate over a three-year period is only 20 to 30 percent.

The minimum age to become an official is 16, those interested can apply online.

Once the application is submitted a criminal background check is conducted. If the applicant passes then they will complete training.

TASO members meet annually, and local chapters are involved in member training and are involved year-round.

Fitch shared it’s important to remember that officials are members of the community and officiate for the love of the game.

“We need people, especially parents to understand, it is just a game,” said Fitch. “It’s not the difference between your son or daughter, getting a division one scholarship or getting a professional league contract.”

Fitch continued, “We look at it as athletics has been an extension of the classroom and one of the life lessons that it will teach you is that sometimes you’re going to lose. It’s not a matter of winning or losing, it’s really more a matter of doing your best to win. When things go against you, it’s how you react to it, how you come back the next week and works harder to make it better.”