Area bar owners to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order in hopes of reopening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Co-owner and General Manager of Slim’s Pool Palace in Amarillo, Flip Edwards, is demanding answers after Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order last Friday. To help limit the spread of COVID-19, the order closed bars and similar establishments who receive more than 51% of their sales from alcoholic drinks.

“Cinergy is open, Wonderland is open, there was a soccer tournament at John Stiff’s that had over 1,000 people with no regulations, no social distancing no mask nothing … but that’s okay?”, Edwards said. “51% of my profit comes from alcohol so because of that, I’m no longer allowed to make a living while literally every other business is allowed to remain open.”

The order is also impacting several other bar owners in the area. Barret Carter, owner of Coconutz, said he thinks the timing of order is unfair.

“We’ve made our beer orders our liquor orders, we have all this money out, thousands of dollars out,” Carter explained.

Carter also said the new order really hurts revenue he’d hoped for during July 4th weekend.

“We do have inside we have a patio as well and I thrive on my patio,” Carter added.

Both Carter and Edwards are a part of Amarillo Bar Owner’s Association are planning to take action.

“We decided that our best actions would be to stage a protest downtown,” Edwards explained. “Peacefully, legally we want to do everything right but we want to know why we’re being singled out.”

Edwards said the planned protest is taking place at City Hall at 601 South Buchanan Tuesday, June 30 at 1 p.m. Edwards is inviting other business owners or employees who may have been impacted by the order to come out and support.