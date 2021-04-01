April is Alcohol Awareness Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The month of April sheds light on many important issues, such as alcohol awareness.

Licensed Professional Counselor, Pace Lawson, stated that typically alcohol consumption rates spike between the months of November and March.

However, through what has been an abnormal year, many family members, friends, and clients have told Lawson they have seen an increase in their drinking during the pandemic.

“COVID has impacted a lot of my clients, especially those who are susceptible to developing a mental health condition and/or a substance use disorder,” said Lawson.

Essentially, Lawson said he believes the spike in alcohol consumption is related to people not really having much else to do during lockdowns.

However, Lawson explained what many need to realize is alcohol itself is not the problem.

“Alcohol is not bad. So I always have that conversation with my clients and in group settings that alcohol is just a substance. It’s an inanimate object, so it can’t be good or bad. I mean, what we’re looking at and what we’re assessing is our relationship with alcohol.”

For anyone who believes a loved one or themselves has an alcohol use disorder, Lawson said there is a simple evaluation, that consists of just four questions, to follow.

Those questions include:

Do you ever feel like you need to cut back or quit?

Do you ever get irritated or annoyed when somebody questions you on your alcohol use?

Do you ever feel guilty about your alcohol use?

Do you ever use alcohol first thing in the morning or to help you function to overcome the withdrawal syndrome?

Lawson stated that if anyone has answered yes to two or more of the previous questions, then “it is likely that they have an alcohol use disorder that may warrant treatment.”

Lawson shared that he himself was a person with a substance use disorder. However, he has been sober since 2008. In fact, it was his personal journey that inspired him to begin helping others at Recovatry.



For anyone seeking further information on the counseling services and resources that Recovatry has to offer, you can head over to their website.