Appreciation event held for Amarillo Police officers by local businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local businesses held an Amarillo Police officer’s appreciation event on Tuesday.

This event was held to show appreciation for the dedication and hard work our officers put in while protecting our community.

Businesses donated 150 gift bags containing various items and gift cards. Some of the donors include Walmart, Five Guys, and Donut Stop.

“Amarillo, Texas is one of the best places in the world to be a police officer,” said APD Assistant Chief Jimmy Johnson. “Our community still supports us, they still value us, and it’s just, with everything going on, it’s also a very good opportunity for us as public servants to grow closer to our community instead of further apart.”

Each bag has an estimated value of $80.