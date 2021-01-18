Applying Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s messages to current times

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Everyone has heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous phrase “I have a dream” at some point in time.

It was in 1963 when Dr. King delivered the unforgettable words.

Patrick Miller, the Amarillo Branch NAACP President, shared that he believes that Martin Luther King, Jr. Day carries great historic significance, not only because of how Dr. King lived his life, but because of his vision and dream.

“I believe it is up to each and every one of us to make sure that we unite around causes that are important to us for the betterment of the rest of mankind,” said Miller.

Reflecting on the events that unfolded during 2020, Miller said that the aftermath we saw was the collaboration from people from all different races, creeds, and religions, who all said enough was enough and wanted to see change.

Miller continued, “We were able to see people actually get together and have their voices heard on issues that matter most to our everyday lives, and I think that is exactly what Dr. King would have wanted.”

Additionally, Miller believes that Dr. King’s sermons and messages such as, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that,” can still be applied today.

“I really hope that people find something that, you know, Dr. King said in his sermons or speeches and apply it to their lives in order to help foster utilitarianism,” said Miller.

Dr. King, Civil Rights Activist, once said “My four little children will one day live in a nation, where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”