AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced that applications will open for the citywide art beautification program on Wednesday.

According to the city, the Mural Grant Program was established in 2018 with the goal of enhancing “the city’s appearance, increase employment opportunities in the arts, raise awareness,” along with a way to create tourism within the community.

Around 20 murals around the city have received funds from the program and the city said that grants can be matched up to $5,000.

The city announced that the COA Mural Program will accept applications from businesses and nonprofits in the four quadrants of the city and central business district.

The application will be open through Jan. 31, 2023, with the city awarding the funds on Feb. 11, 2023. The city noted that the mural must be finished by Aug. 15, 2023.

For more information on the mural program call the COA Beautification and Public Arts office at 806-378-5280.