AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – No Kid Hungry Texas and the Texas Rural Education Association announced that applications have opened for the Texas Rural School District Cohort Grant, and will remain open until May 20.

The grant opportunity, said No Kid Hungry, is aimed to provide funding for rural school districts in Texas to support their work to maximize federal child nutrition programs and other programs that ensure children and families have access to healthy meals in their community.

“No Kid Hungry Texas knows that rural school districts play an essential role in ensuring students receive the nutritious meals they need to reach their fullest potential,” wrote the organization about the grant, “This flexible granting opportunity will support the work of rural Texas school districts in their efforts to connect children and families with meals.”

Grant recipients also take part in a school-year-long cohort, according to the organization, which will run from August 2022 through May 2023. In the cohort, the organization said that recipients will meet virtually bi-monthly with other cohort members “to share promising practices in feeding students in their community and collaborate and ideate on the unique challenges that come with rural childhood hunger.”

No Kid Hungry Texas said that school districts can apply if they meet the following requirements:

The student population is made up of 50% or more non-white students, as determined by school district enrollment data.

The district is classified as a rural locale by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) as one of the following categories: rural-remote, rural-distant, rural-fringe, town-remote, or town-distant. Applicants can look up their school district and community’s rural locale using this link.

The school district population has at least 40% of children eligible for free and or reduced-priced school meals.

The organization noted that the applicants will be scored using this rubric.

Interested parties can visit the No Kid Hungry Texas website to learn more about the grant opportunity, as well as apply.