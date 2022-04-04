ARLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, it is partnering with Globe Life and Bally Sports Southwest for the 11th consecutive year to offer grants to baseball and softball programs across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Arkansas.

The Globe Life Baseball and Softball Grant Program was designed to grow youth baseball and softball programs across the Rangers’ five-state territory, according to Rangers officials. The grants are available to be used for equipment, construction projects, field renovations, and other projects to help grow baseball and softball initiatives in individual communities.

Officials with the program said that nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for the grants by June 30 and describe how their youth baseball or softball programs could benefit from the funding. Winners are expected to be selected based on need and the ability to improve local baseball and softball programs.

In 2021, Globe Life and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation awarded 14 organizations in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma to support baseball and softball programs with funds totaling over $77,000, according to officials. Since the beginning of the grant program in 2012, officials said that it has donated over $750,000 to more than 100 organizations.

More information on the program, and applications for the grants, can be found here.