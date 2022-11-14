POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Potter County’s Commissioners’ Court, the application process is now open for a grant program which will assist nonprofit organizations in the Amarillo area with continued needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potter County detailed that funding comes from a portion of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds that the county received from the US Treasury Department as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The program is open to nonprofit organizations that fall into at least one of these activity categories as listed by the County: Human Services, Justice Services, Community Services, and Health Services.

“Potter County realizes the important role our local nonprofits play in helping residents who are grappling with life challenges and struggling to meet essential needs,” said Judge Nancy Tanner. “Being a tax-funded entity, this is not a role the County can typically fill. But this once-in-a-generation funding Potter County has received from the Treasury now gives us the opportunity to help those organizations that are working to help our residents.”

Eligible applicants are nonprofits who, according to the county, “can ensure that any services or programs supported with these funds will primarily benefit Potter County residents.”

The county added that a Grant Workshop is set for 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the boardroom of the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, located at 415 West Eighth Avenue, in which interested representatives from eligible nonprofits can attend.

For a grant application packet, email jkiehl.stl@gmail.com. The application deadline is set for Jan. 6, 2023.