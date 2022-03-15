ARLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement for the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, non-profit organizations in Texas and New Mexico will have the opportunity to apply for a $100,000 grant through the foundation’s new Legacy Grant Program.

According to the announcement, the Texas Rangers Foundation committed to donating $500,000 as part of the new program, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers’ 50th anniversary and the Foundation’s 30th anniversary. Those funds will be split into five $100,000 grants that will be offered to non-profit organizations across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

“As we celebrate the 50-year legacy of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, we are honored to introduce the Legacy Grant Program, which will fund five impactful projects across our viewing territory,” said Neil Leibman, Texas Rangers president, business operations and chief operating officer, and Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation Chairman, “It is our hope that funding these life-changing projects will leave a lasting effect on our communities, creating a new legacy to be felt for years to come.”

The Foundation said that it aims to award the grants to organizations that “share a similar mission to improve the lives of those in the community, especially children, military, first responders, and their families, through innovative programming and partnerships that focus on education, health, and athletics.”

The Foundation noted that designated 501(c) (3) nonprofit organizations may submit letters of interest beginning March 15 through April 30. Applications for the Texas Rangers 50th Anniversary Legacy Grant Program can be found online here.

Program details, as released by the Foundation, included:

Eligibility Must be officially designated as a 501(c) (3) nonprofit by the Internal Revenue code. Organization must have been in operation for a minimum of three (3) years. Must operate within one or more of the following states: Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Texas. Interested organizations should share the Foundation’s mission and focus to assist children, military, first responders and their families, through innovative programming and partnerships that focus on education, health and athletics.

Application Proposals should focus on how these funds will improve the lives of children and families in communities across the Rangers five-state territory (Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Texas). Programs and proposals will be evaluated based on many criteria, but please be sure to include specific information on: Data on communities that will be served. Expected impact on the communities, particularly in distressed communities. How you will determine and track measurable outcomes and data. Sustainability of the program. Is the program/proposal fulfilling a need? Creativity and ability for the Rangers Foundation and Rangers organization to engage in the program if desired. School districts and municipalities, and athletic departments and organizations are encouraged to apply. Partnerships between nonprofit organizations are highly encouraged.

Process The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will solicit letters of interest from organizations through the online portal at texasrangers.com/legacygrants. Proposals will be accepted through April 30, 2022. The Legacy Grant selection committee will review the letters of interest and qualifying materials. Formal requests for proposals will be sent to selected organizations by May 30, 2022. Proposals must be submitted by June 30, 2022. Finalists will be notified and interviewed in July. Legacy Grant recipients will be selected and notified by August 30, 2022. All grant recipients will be required to provide status updates, outcomes, and feedback as grants are implemented.

Timeline March 15 – Applications Open April 30 – Letters of Interest Due May 30 – Selected Applicants Notified About Request for Proposal June 30 – Requested Proposals Due July 30 – Finalist Interviews Completed August 30 – Winners Selected and Notified



Information on non-profit and other charitable organizations across the High Plains can be found here.