AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Explorers Facebook, applications are being accepted into the Amarillo Police Explorers Post Program from July 25-29 for young adults who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

The Police Explorers detailed that young adults, who are 14-20 years old, will have the chance to get hands-on training from Amarillo Police Department officers and former employees. The week-long program will also include fun activities.

The mission of the program, according to the Police Explorers, is to “develop life skills for youths in Amarillo, with a focus on leadership and public service in law enforcement.”

You can apply for the program by June 27 here and any questions about the program can be directed to Officer Herr at 806-378-4033.