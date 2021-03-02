Application period open for $2,000 scholarship for new WT Graduate Students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today, new graduate students can earn a $2,000 scholarship to attend West Texas A&M University’s Graduate School.

Applications are being accepted now through midnight May 31 for the new scholarship program, which will offer a one-time, $2,000 tuition scholarship for the first 200 qualified students who complete their full graduate program application package, along with the online scholarship application.

“In our continuing efforts to make graduate school more affordable for students, we have set aside funds to assist students who are just beginning their graduate studies,” said Dr. Angela Spaulding, vice president for research and compliance and dean of the Graduate School. “This is especially important in this economic climate, when more people are striving to enhance their credentials and work-related skills.”

WT has reported increased interest in its Graduate School. For Spring 2021, Graduate School enrollment rose nearly 5 percent from the previous year, with 6 percent more students pursing their first master’s degree and 32 percent pursuing their first doctoral degree. Overall, enrollment grew 14 percent among full-time graduate students.

Awarded students must enroll in a new graduate degree-seeking program at West Texas A&M University for the Summer 1, Summer 2, or Fall 2021 semesters with a minimum of six graduate credit hours per semester. Awarded funds will be spread over a minimum of two academic semesters.

Graduate students, both new and returning, may also be eligible for other scholarships and federal need-based aid. The application fee also has been waived through July 31.

The deadline for the new graduate student scholarship program may be extended if funds are available, said the University.

The University said that identifying ways to keep costs low for students is a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.