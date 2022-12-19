DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Apollo MedFlight recently announced that it has launched a new air ambulance base in Dalhart, adding to the company’s regional bases in Amarillo, Borger and Guymon, Oklahoma.

According to a news release from the company, this new air ambulance base aims to increase rapid response emergency transport services to Texas Panhandle residents.

“We are so excited to launch this life-saving helicopter program in Dalhart,” Brandon Leasure, the company’s executive vice president of strategic planning and business development, said in the release. “This is something that will benefit the entire region, which is why we have partnered with Dallam and Hartley Counties to provide memberships to every single resident in those two counties.”

This one-year membership for Dallam and Hartley County residents began Oct. 1, according to the release. Officials also said that Apollo MedFlight has entered into a partnership with the Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District.

“In medical and traumatic emergencies, rapid transport can often be the difference between life and death,” Apollo Regional Business Development Manager Dean McFadden said in the release. “Apollo’s helicopter based in Dalhart can be that difference, and we truly appreciate the trust that DHCHD has placed in us to serve Dallam and Hartley Counties.”

The partnership allows Dallam and Hartley County Emergency responders to remain in their respective counties now that Apollo MedFlight will transport patients to other locations.

“This really cuts down a lot of time and a lot of effort, said McFadden.” “It also relieves the strain of the emergency responders in the area. So now you’re not taking first responders out of Dalhart, you’re not taking first responders out of Guymon. You’re using our services, that way your emergency responders can stay there and help your people.”

According to McFadden, Apollo MedFlight also offers training that includes Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support classes, emergency medicine and labs.

The company’s Bell 407 helicopter is expected to be stationed at the Dalhart base and will be supported by the rest of the company’s regional fleet, including two planes, two helicopters and other backup aircraft. The release said that each aircraft is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, similar to what is included in an intensive care unit.