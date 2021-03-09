APL launches new literacy, physical fitness challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Youth Program Coordinator at East Amarillo Public Library, Dani Castro, said the emotional and physical toll the pandemic had on people prompted her to launch the “Read Roam and Repeat” challenge.

“I love just to be physically active and I’m getting my Masters in Library Science so it just molds all my passions together,” Castro said.

The challenge promotes literacy and physical fitness for at least 10 to 15 minutes a day.

“The challenge is to get 300 minutes of physical activity within the course of 3 to 5 weeks,” Castro explained.

For extra motivation participants will receive mystery prizes and can watch workouts on the library’s Facebook lives.

“Some of these videos are going to promote just the short easy exercise like stretching 15 mins, your heart will get a little elevated but it’s nothing strenuous,” Castro added.

Castro said the challenge is free and open to everyone.

“I’m so excited to be able to offer this to the community,” Castro said.

The challenge starts Wednesday, March 10 and participants can pick up materials at the East or North branches.