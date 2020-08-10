APL continues conversations about racism with virtual book club

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library has hosted two book club sessions focusing on race relations in America. It hopes to keep open conversations going about race, racial injustice, police brutality, etc., among community members.

“Well, most of our book clubs actually stopped meeting during the pandemic,” Stacy Clopton-Yates with APL said.

Clopton-Yates told us APL felt it was important to launch a book club virtually on the particular subject matter.

“A lot of books dealing with racism were being sold and even books that were a couple of years old were selling out,” Clopton-Yates explained. “Reading that as a trend nationwide we wanted to know if that was happening here as well. So, we went into our collection and we checked our records and we found that a lot of great books like “Between The World and Me” by Ta-nehisi Coates and “So You Want to Be An Anti-racist?” by Ijeoma Oluo were all checked out.”

APL also felt is was important to include fiction and non-fiction titles to help spark conversations.

“We had eight [people] at our second meeting which is a really good size for a book club and that means everyone gets to talk, and you can have some really good discussion,” Clopton-Yates explained. “We want facts we want real experiences, we want to hear those voices but we’re also reading fiction there is a lot of evidence that shows that reading fiction increases empathy and helps people to understand the world around them better.”

The book club will meet virtually via Zoom on Aug. 24 to discuss “So You Want to Talk About Race?” To sign up for the next meeting, email stacy.yates@amarillolibrary.org

