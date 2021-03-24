APH reports six new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, 19 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 19 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported two new cases, one death, and 12 recoveries.

Randall County reported four new cases, one death, and seven recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 4.21%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:28 p.m. on March 24, 2021.)

6CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1096144
Beaver4536431
Briscoe775133
Carson25714387
Castro65530873
Childress1,318171,317
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth1999252
Cottle1427182
Curry4,988704,736
Dallam1,01891,006
Deaf Smith2,746642,671
Donley17415335
Gray1,733541,956
Hall32614409
Hardeman31112355
Hansford36923796
Hartley7259713
Hemphill5032543
Hutchinson1,098711484
Lipscomb27812287
Moore1,960692,193
Ochiltree938251,015
Oldham1174239
Parmer857351,156
Potter17,11142316,561
Quay4258395
Randall16,40028315,994
Roberts56160
Roosevelt1,853521,737
Sherman17612177
Swisher40117739
Texas3,479273,390
Union2449201
Wheeler43910472
TOTAL62,2501,43163,695
