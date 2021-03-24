APH reports six new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, 19 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 19 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported two new cases, one death, and 12 recoveries.
Randall County reported four new cases, one death, and seven recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 4.21%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:28 p.m. on March 24, 2021.)
|6County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|109
|6
|144
|Beaver
|453
|6
|431
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|133
|Carson
|257
|14
|387
|Castro
|655
|30
|873
|Childress
|1,318
|17
|1,317
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|197
|Collingsworth
|199
|9
|252
|Cottle
|142
|7
|182
|Curry
|4,988
|70
|4,736
|Dallam
|1,018
|9
|1,006
|Deaf Smith
|2,746
|64
|2,671
|Donley
|174
|15
|335
|Gray
|1,733
|54
|1,956
|Hall
|326
|14
|409
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|355
|Hansford
|369
|23
|796
|Hartley
|725
|9
|713
|Hemphill
|503
|2
|543
|Hutchinson
|1,098
|71
|1484
|Lipscomb
|278
|12
|287
|Moore
|1,960
|69
|2,193
|Ochiltree
|938
|25
|1,015
|Oldham
|117
|4
|239
|Parmer
|857
|35
|1,156
|Potter
|17,111
|423
|16,561
|Quay
|425
|8
|395
|Randall
|16,400
|283
|15,994
|Roberts
|56
|1
|60
|Roosevelt
|1,853
|52
|1,737
|Sherman
|176
|12
|177
|Swisher
|401
|17
|739
|Texas
|3,479
|27
|3,390
|Union
|244
|9
|201
|Wheeler
|439
|10
|472
|TOTAL
|62,250
|1,431
|63,695
