APH reports 82 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 167 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths, and 167 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 43 new cases, one death, and 71 recoveries.

In Randall County, 39 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 96 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 16.78%.