APH reports 82 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 167 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths, and 167 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 43 new cases, one death, and 71 recoveries.

In Randall County, 39 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 96 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 16.78%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:00 p.m. on January 28, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong986101
Beaver3774345
Briscoe673104
Carson20612309
Castro60825797
Childress1,288131,246
Cimarron1201108
Collingsworth1788222
Cottle1347178
Curry4,696603,229
Dallam9609921
Deaf Smith2,566612,470
Donley147111269
Gray1,631451,681
Hall29314255
Hardeman2769328
Hansford33517629
Hartley6999638
Hemphill5162426
Hutchinson927601,171
Lipscomb24611228
Moore1,872602,049
Ochiltree89221921
Oldham942158
Parmer810331,072
Potter16,41036014,905
Quay3958258
Randall15,68124113,869
Roberts50146
Roosevelt1,743441,015
Sherman10411106
Swisher37214649
Texas3,306213,184
Union2098120
Wheeler4039394
TOTAL58,7091,22154,342
