APH reports 96 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 140 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 96 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 140 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

In Potter County, the APH reported 47 new cases, 1 death, and 119 recoveries.

In Randall County, the APH reported 49 new cases, 2 deaths, and 21 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 6.10%.