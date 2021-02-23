APH reports 96 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 140 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 96 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 140 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
In Potter County, the APH reported 47 new cases, 1 death, and 119 recoveries.
In Randall County, the APH reported 49 new cases, 2 deaths, and 21 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 6.10%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on February 23, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|140
|Beaver
|433
|6
|412
|Briscoe
|75
|4
|125
|Carson
|246
|13
|357
|Castro
|648
|29
|851
|Childress
|1,304
|15
|1,311
|Cimarron
|153
|1
|147
|Collingsworth
|190
|9
|245
|Cottle
|136
|7
|181
|Curry
|4,881
|66
|3,926
|Dallam
|1,008
|9
|987
|Deaf Smith
|2,698
|63
|2,552
|Donley
|170
|13
|317
|Gray
|1,767
|50
|1,850
|Hall
|321
|14
|387
|Hardeman
|308
|12
|362
|Hansford
|361
|19
|739
|Hartley
|716
|9
|703
|Hemphill
|533
|2
|525
|Hutchinson
|1,056
|68
|1,390
|Lipscomb
|269
|11
|267
|Moore
|1,914
|68
|2,115
|Ochiltree
|920
|25
|988
|Oldham
|111
|3
|209
|Parmer
|826
|34
|1,114
|Potter
|16,791
|399
|16,003
|Quay
|416
|8
|319
|Randall
|16,142
|271
|15, 403
|Roberts
|52
|1
|54
|Roosevelt
|1,829
|50
|1,413
|Sherman
|138
|12
|127
|Swisher
|391
|16
|710
|Texas
|3,435
|24
|3,327
|Union
|222
|9
|178
|Wheeler
|430
|9
|445
|TOTAL
|60,941
|1,355
|60,178
