APH reports 96 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 140 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 96 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 140 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

In Potter County, the APH reported 47 new cases, 1 death, and 119 recoveries.

In Randall County, the APH reported 49 new cases, 2 deaths, and 21 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 6.10%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on February 23, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076140
Beaver4336412
Briscoe754125
Carson24613357
Castro64829851
Childress1,304151,311
Cimarron1531147
Collingsworth1909245
Cottle1367181
Curry4,881663,926
Dallam1,0089987
Deaf Smith2,698632,552
Donley17013317
Gray1,767501,850
Hall32114387
Hardeman30812362
Hansford36119739
Hartley7169703
Hemphill5332525
Hutchinson1,056681,390
Lipscomb26911267
Moore1,914682,115
Ochiltree92025988
Oldham1113209
Parmer826341,114
Potter16,79139916,003
Quay4168319
Randall16,14227115, 403
Roberts52154
Roosevelt1,829501,413
Sherman13812127
Swisher39116710
Texas3,435243,327
Union2229178
Wheeler4309445
TOTAL60,9411,35560,178
