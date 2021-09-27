APH reports 96 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 493 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 493 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 54 new cases, one death, and 208 recoveries.

In Randall County, 42 new cases were reported along with 285 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 14.88%.