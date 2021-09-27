APH reports 96 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 493 recoveries in Amarillo area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 493 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 54 new cases, one death, and 208 recoveries.

In Randall County, 42 new cases were reported along with 285 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 14.88%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1807234
Beaver5196500
Briscoe1267194
Carson50618686
Castro885331,171
Childress1,429181,414
Cimarron2982290
Collingsworth2799346
Cottle1659205
Curry6,9451015,901
Dallam1,002111,161
Deaf Smith2,407693,131
Donley24618461
Gray2,472653,027
Hall41715490
Hardeman37013421
Hansford427261,006
Hartley67210820
Hemphill6013629
Hutchinson2,491812,948
Lipscomb33312354
Moore2,453793,130
Ochiltree1,191321,286
Oldham1704320
Parmer1,019351,416
Potter22,29253020,044
Quay87814674
Randall22,36534720,067
Roberts74179
Roosevelt2,543662,245
Sherman22813263
Swisher865221,283
Texas3,847363,769
Union31310272
Wheeler58912670
TOTAL81,7151,73781,268
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss