APH reports 95 new cases, 8 new deaths, and 823 new recoveries in Amarillo area

The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 95 new cases, 8 new deaths, and 823 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has new cases, four death, and 359 recoveries.
In Randall County, new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 464 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 24.96%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on December 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|69
|5
|68
|Beaver
|285
|2
|256
|Briscoe
|49
|2
|67
|Carson
|154
|5
|188
|Castro
|552
|12
|623
|Childress
|1,109
|6
|954
|Cimarron
|101
|1
|93
|Collingsworth
|139
|5
|98
|Cottle
|87
|5
|116
|Curry
|3,775
|39
|2,001
|Dallam
|844
|9
|802
|Deaf Smith
|2,331
|50
|2,153
|Donley
|124
|6
|201
|Gray
|1,758
|30
|1,431
|Hall
|164
|5
|145
|Hardeman
|185
|6
|229
|Hansford
|270
|12
|403
|Hartley
|560
|8
|518
|Hemphill
|338
|2
|296
|Hutchinson
|799
|40
|901
|Lipscomb
|186
|6
|157
|Moore
|1,768
|43
|1,846
|Ochiltree
|762
|11
|680
|Oldham
|67
|2
|67
|Parmer
|764
|31
|910
|Potter
|14,645
|285
|12,217
|Quay
|321
|6
|131
|Randall
|13,208
|169
|10,417
|Roberts
|34
|1
|30
|Roosevelt
|1,355
|21
|605
|Sherman
|178
|6
|96
|Swisher
|326
|12
|473
|Texas
|2,829
|15
|2,608
|Union
|184
|7
|46
|Wheeler
|367
|7
|349
|TOTAL
|50,395
|864
|41,917
