APH reports 92 new cases, 7 deaths, 95 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 92 new cases, seven new deaths, and 95 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 52 new cases, five new deaths, and 36 recoveries.

In Randall County, 40 new cases were reported, two new deaths, and 59 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.29%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 15, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong83699
Beaver3473232
Briscoe64384
Carson19711267
Castro60021750
Childress1,231121,186
Cimarron1161103
Collingsworth1688199
Cottle1306166
Curry4,441522,895
Dallam9259870
Deaf Smith2,506592,386
Donley1377225
Gray1,593401,626
Hall25210207
Hardeman2579306
Hansford31515559
Hartley6379590
Hemphill4582354
Hutchinson896561,102
Lipscomb2269204
Moore1,859551,987
Ochiltree86518860
Oldham902138
Parmer803321,034
Potter15,94733314,357
Quay3728204
Randall15,10422412,988
Roberts46143
Roosevelt1,67139884
Sherman10111100
Swisher35514599
Texas3,214183,018
Union204782
Wheeler4039366
TOTAL56,6131,11951,162
