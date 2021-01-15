APH reports 92 new cases, 7 deaths, 95 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 92 new cases, seven new deaths, and 95 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 52 new cases, five new deaths, and 36 recoveries.

In Randall County, 40 new cases were reported, two new deaths, and 59 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.29%.