APH reports 88 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths, 225 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths, and 225 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 40 new cases, five deaths, and 100 recoveries.

In Randall County, 48 new cases were reported, and 125 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 12.85%.