APH reports 88 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths, 225 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths, and 225 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 40 new cases, five deaths, and 100 recoveries.

In Randall County, 48 new cases were reported, and 125 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 12.85%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:20 p.m. on February 3, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong996119
Beaver3894359
Briscoe664107
Carson20712314
Castro60825803
Childress1,296131,271
Cimarron1211112
Collingsworth1808226
Cottle1367179
Curry4,753613,406
Dallam9739937
Deaf Smith2,590612,507
Donley15312284
Gray1,663471,716
Hall29613328
Hardeman28612337
Hansford34118648
Hartley7059684
Hemphill5282469
Hutchinson940621,185
Lipscomb25811235
Moore1,879602,058
Ochiltree89821936
Oldham953161
Parmer813341,080
Potter16,56437715,222
Quay4008272
Randall15,85525214,325
Roberts50147
Roosevelt1,772451,113
Sherman10911109
Swisher37415664
Texas3,327213,207
Union2128137
Wheeler4069410
TOTAL59,3401,26255,969
