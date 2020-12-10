APH reports 88 new cases, 8 deaths, 368 recoveries in Amarillo area

CIty of Amarillo Report Card

The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 88 new cases, eight new deaths, and 368 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 56 new cases, three deaths, and 160 recoveries.

In Randall County, 32 new cases were reported along with five deaths, and 208 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 35.77%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:00 p.m. on December 10, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong62344
Beaver2512214
Briscoe44135
Carson138386
Castro5149424
Childress1,0203679
Cimarron8377
Collingsworth130271
Cottle70564
Curry3,494311,507
Dallam8099758
Deaf Smith2,250442,013
Donley1223105
Gray1,419211,321
Hall153369
Hardeman1244106
Hansford25910216
Hartley5297479
Hemphill3262283
Hutchinson75429561
Lipscomb1734112
Moore1,737371,531
Ochiltree6898461
Oldham60236
Parmer78027657
Potter14,06825710,575
Quay287593
Randall12,4751538,423
Roberts31123
Roosevelt1,12816426
Sherman178686
Swisher31210224
Texas2,610132,402
Union152735
Wheeler3567314
TOTAL47,58774434,510
