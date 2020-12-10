The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 88 new cases, eight new deaths, and 368 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 56 new cases, three deaths, and 160 recoveries.
In Randall County, 32 new cases were reported along with five deaths, and 208 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 35.77%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:00 p.m. on December 10, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|62
|3
|44
|Beaver
|251
|2
|214
|Briscoe
|44
|1
|35
|Carson
|138
|3
|86
|Castro
|514
|9
|424
|Childress
|1,020
|3
|679
|Cimarron
|83
|–
|77
|Collingsworth
|130
|2
|71
|Cottle
|70
|5
|64
|Curry
|3,494
|31
|1,507
|Dallam
|809
|9
|758
|Deaf Smith
|2,250
|44
|2,013
|Donley
|122
|3
|105
|Gray
|1,419
|21
|1,321
|Hall
|153
|3
|69
|Hardeman
|124
|4
|106
|Hansford
|259
|10
|216
|Hartley
|529
|7
|479
|Hemphill
|326
|2
|283
|Hutchinson
|754
|29
|561
|Lipscomb
|173
|4
|112
|Moore
|1,737
|37
|1,531
|Ochiltree
|689
|8
|461
|Oldham
|60
|2
|36
|Parmer
|780
|27
|657
|Potter
|14,068
|257
|10,575
|Quay
|287
|5
|93
|Randall
|12,475
|153
|8,423
|Roberts
|31
|1
|23
|Roosevelt
|1,128
|16
|426
|Sherman
|178
|6
|86
|Swisher
|312
|10
|224
|Texas
|2,610
|13
|2,402
|Union
|152
|7
|35
|Wheeler
|356
|7
|314
|TOTAL
|47,587
|744
|34,510
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 88 new cases, 8 deaths, 368 recoveries in Amarillo area
- South Texas border congressman appointed to leading role for U.S. at NATO
- Jeremiah Reyna indicted on murder charge by Potter County Grand Jury
- The Grand Jury indicts Fabian Robledo for murder
- No A-F ratings for schools this year because of COVID-19 disruptions, TEA says
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 88 new cases, 8 deaths, 368 recoveries in Amarillo area
- South Texas border congressman appointed to leading role for U.S. at NATO
- Jeremiah Reyna indicted on murder charge by Potter County Grand Jury
- The Grand Jury indicts Fabian Robledo for murder
- No A-F ratings for schools this year because of COVID-19 disruptions, TEA says