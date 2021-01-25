APH reports 86 new cases, 6 deaths, 61 recoveries in Amarillo area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 86 new cases, six new deaths, and 61 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 49 new cases, three deaths, and 26 recoveries.

In Randall County, 37 new cases were reported along with three deaths, and 35 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is 16.70%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 25, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong976108
Beaver3714336
Briscoe673102
Carson20211305
Castro60324794
Childress1,278121,238
Cimarron1161108
Collingsworth1718219
Cottle1347174
Curry4,663553,175
Dallam9429902
Deaf Smith2,548612,418
Donley14210264
Gray1,614411,646
Hall28014254
Hardeman2699319
Hansford32417629
Hartley6779627
Hemphill5132367
Hutchinson904601,162
Lipscomb24011227
Moore1,867602,043
Ochiltree88819921
Oldham912150
Parmer805321,065
Potter16,23735514,682
Quay3958238
Randall15,47623413,479
Roberts50146
Roosevelt1,73542987
Sherman10111104
Swisher36014644
Texas3,278203,138
Union2088104
Wheeler4039391
TOTAL57,9841,19153,391
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss