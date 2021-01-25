APH reports 86 new cases, 6 deaths, 61 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 86 new cases, six new deaths, and 61 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 49 new cases, three deaths, and 26 recoveries.

In Randall County, 37 new cases were reported along with three deaths, and 35 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is 16.70%.