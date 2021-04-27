APH reports 77 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 11 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 11 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 27 new cases, and four recoveries.
In Randall County, 50 new cases were reported, one death, and seven recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.59%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|133
|6
|177
|Beaver
|473
|6
|453
|Briscoe
|98
|5
|163
|Carson
|355
|14
|504
|Castro
|712
|32
|949
|Childress
|1,350
|17
|1,367
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|208
|Collingsworth
|241
|9
|313
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,086
|74
|4,867
|Dallam
|890
|9
|1,013
|Deaf Smith
|2,109
|66
|2,732
|Donley
|201
|15
|369
|Gray
|1,968
|56
|2,240
|Hall
|360
|14
|448
|Hardeman
|316
|12
|360
|Hansford
|390
|24
|869
|Hartley
|622
|9
|720
|Hemphill
|538
|2
|583
|Hutchinson
|1,524
|71
|1,929
|Lipscomb
|303
|12
|321
|Moore
|2,098
|72
|2,382
|Ochiltree
|1001
|26
|1,086
|Oldham
|137
|4
|264
|Parmer
|898
|35
|1,225
|Potter
|17,275
|444
|16,684
|Quay
|441
|8
|412
|Randall
|16,626
|294
|16,119
|Roberts
|56
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,878
|53
|1,783
|Sherman
|189
|12
|209
|Swisher
|440
|17
|796
|Texas
|3,503
|32
|3,413
|Union
|247
|9
|227
|Wheeler
|476
|10
|521
|TOTAL
|63,303
|1,479
|65,855
