APH reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths, 259 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 726 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 25 for Potter and Randall Counties. 259 new recoveries are also reported, and seven deaths.
Potter County has reported 313 new cases, four deaths, and 112 recoveries.
Randall County has reported 412 new cases, three deaths, and 147 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on November 25, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|47
|1
|30
|Beaver
|178
|2
|142
|Briscoe
|39
|1
|24
|Carson
|90
|2
|68
|Castro
|442
|8
|334
|Childress
|814
|–
|610
|Cimarron
|72
|–
|57
|Collingsworth
|38
|1
|24
|Cottle
|52
|4
|47
|Curry
|2,935
|16
|949
|Dallam
|731
|8
|577
|Deaf Smith
|1,714
|37
|1,488
|Donley
|108
|1
|92
|Gray
|1,240
|10
|599
|Hall
|76
|3
|46
|Hardeman
|84
|4
|73
|Hansford
|226
|9
|203
|Hartley
|467
|6
|377
|Hemphill
|283
|2
|235
|Hutchinson
|625
|20
|454
|Lipscomb
|120
|1
|91
|Moore
|1,590
|29
|1,413
|Ochiltree
|497
|6
|402
|Oldham
|39
|2
|29
|Parmer
|681
|22
|594
|Potter
|12,360
|176
|8,819
|Quay
|209
|3
|76
|Randall
|10,443
|108
|6,158
|Roberts
|24
|–
|17
|Roosevelt
|915
|13
|309
|Sherman
|156
|5
|86
|Swisher
|247
|8
|177
|Texas
|2,318
|12
|2,094
|Union
|103
|2
|26
|Wheeler
|291
|7
|209
|TOTAL
|40,254
|529
|26,963
