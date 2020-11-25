APH reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths, 259 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 726 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 25 for Potter and Randall Counties. 259 new recoveries are also reported, and seven deaths.

Potter County has reported 313 new cases, four deaths, and 112 recoveries.

Randall County has reported 412 new cases, three deaths, and 147 recoveries.

A complete breakdown of these numbers can be found here.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on November 25, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong47130
Beaver1782142
Briscoe39124
Carson90268
Castro4428334
Childress814610
Cimarron7257
Collingsworth38124
Cottle52447
Curry2,93516949
Dallam7318577
Deaf Smith1,714371,488
Donley108192
Gray1,24010599
Hall76346
Hardeman84473
Hansford2269203
Hartley4676377
Hemphill2832235
Hutchinson62520454
Lipscomb120191
Moore1,590291,413
Ochiltree4976402
Oldham39229
Parmer68122594
Potter12,3601768,819
Quay209376
Randall10,4431086,158
Roberts2417
Roosevelt91513309
Sherman156586
Swisher2478177
Texas2,318122,094
Union103226
Wheeler2917209
TOTAL40,25452926,963
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss