APH reports 70 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths, and 37 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths, and 37 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 22 new cases, one new death and 23 recoveries.

In Randall County, seven new cases were reported, 1 new death and six recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.97%.