APH reports 70 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths, and 37 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19, two new deaths, and 37 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 22 new cases, one new death and 23 recoveries.

In Randall County, seven new cases were reported, 1 new death and six recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.97%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1106149
Beaver4596439
Briscoe775133
Carson27814410
Castro66230885
Childress1,312171,318
Cimarron2091203
Collingsworth2169254
Cottle1437183
Curry5,037724,804
Dallam1,01991,008
Deaf Smith2,093642,688
Donley18415337
Gray1,749541,978
Hall33214414
Hardeman31112355
Hansford37723818
Hartley7299716
Hemphill5072546
Hutchinson1,179711,548
Lipscomb28112290
Moore1,999712,225
Ochiltree950251,023
Oldham1204244
Parmer864351,168
Potter17,16643216,639
Quay4288409
Randall16,47428616,077
Roberts56158
Roosevelt1,866531,762
Sherman18312186
Swisher41317752
Texas3,490273,399
Union2459204
Wheeler44910483
TOTAL61,9671,44264,105
