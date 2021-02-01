APH reports 67 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 321 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, 321 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 34 new cases, one death, and 133 recoveries.
In Randall County, 33 new cases were reported along with one death, and 188 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 13.07%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:25 p.m. on February 1, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|98
|6
|116
|Beaver
|386
|4
|353
|Briscoe
|67
|3
|105
|Carson
|207
|12
|311
|Castro
|607
|27
|798
|Childress
|1,296
|13
|1,261
|Cimarron
|121
|1
|110
|Collingsworth
|180
|8
|224
|Cottle
|134
|7
|178
|Curry
|4,746
|61
|3,376
|Dallam
|969
|9
|929
|Deaf Smith
|2,569
|61
|2,470
|Donley
|153
|12
|272
|Gray
|1,657
|46
|1,689
|Hall
|297
|14
|315
|Hardeman
|285
|12
|331
|Hansford
|340
|18
|641
|Hartley
|705
|9
|668
|Hemphill
|526
|2
|469
|Hutchinson
|940
|62
|1,179
|Lipscomb
|254
|11
|230
|Moore
|1,878
|60
|2,054
|Ochiltree
|894
|21
|931
|Oldham
|95
|2
|161
|Parmer
|812
|34
|1,075
|Potter
|16,462
|367
|15,099
|Quay
|398
|8
|271
|Randall
|15,738
|246
|14,151
|Roberts
|50
|1
|47
|Roosevelt
|1,763
|45
|1,099
|Sherman
|107
|11
|107
|Swisher
|373
|15
|658
|Texas
|3,318
|21
|3,203
|Union
|210
|8
|138
|Wheeler
|406
|9
|404
|TOTAL
|59,040
|1,245
|55,423
