APH reports 67 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, 83 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 83 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 40 new cases, one death, and 49 recoveries.

In Randall County, 27 new cases were reported, and 34 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 5.42%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on March 3, 2021.)

7CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076142
Beaver4406415
Briscoe764126
Carson24614363
Castro629859
Childress1,312161,307
Cimarron1901184
Collingsworth1909248
Cottle1377181
Curry4,923674,296
Dallam1,0119996
Deaf Smith2,714632,634
Donley17013323
Gray1,724531,891
Hall32214395
Hardeman31112366
Hansford36520759
Hartley7199705
Hemphill5342536
Hutchinson1,067691,418
Lipscomb27311274
Moore1,920682,127
Ochiltree92225993
Oldham1114220
Parmer827341,122
Potter16,93141016,243
Quay4208353
Randall16,24127715,651
Roberts52154
Roosevelt1,838501,557
Sherman14012129
Swisher39317721
Texas3,448243,351
Union2379190
Wheeler4329458
TOTAL61,4141,38561,619
