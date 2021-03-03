APH reports 67 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, 83 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 83 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 40 new cases, one death, and 49 recoveries.

In Randall County, 27 new cases were reported, and 34 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 5.42%.