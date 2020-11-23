APH reports 623 new cases, five deaths, 589 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 623 new cases, five new deaths, and 589 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 247 new cases, four new deaths, and 272 recoveries.

In Randall County, 376 new cases were reported, one new death, and 317 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 37.46%.