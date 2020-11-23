APH reports 623 new cases, five deaths, 589 recoveries in Amarillo area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 623 new cases, five new deaths, and 589 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 247 new cases, four new deaths, and 272 recoveries.

In Randall County, 376 new cases were reported, one new death, and 317 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 37.46%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:30 p.m. on November 22, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong42127
Beaver1632125
Briscoe39124
Carson87268
Castro4408334
Childress812610
Cimarron6451
Collingsworth3824
Cottle52447
Curry2,83516949
Dallam6908523
Deaf Smith1,641371,488
Donley107191
Gray1,20510599
Hall76346
Hardeman77473
Hansford2269203
Hartley4495324
Hemphill2762208
Hutchinson60816453
Lipscomb120191
Moore1,579281,411
Ochiltree4946399
Oldham36229
Parmer67422592
Potter11,5211558,395
Quay198376
Randall9,3261005,642
Roberts2417
Roosevelt89013309
Sherman156586
Swisher2398177
Texas2,208112029
Union95226
Wheeler2537175
TOTAL37,74049225,724
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss