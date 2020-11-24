APH reports 607 new cases, 17 deaths, and 92 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 607 new cases, 17 new deaths, and 92 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 279 new cases, 13 deaths, and 40 recoveries.

In Randall County, 328 new cases were reported, four new deaths, and 52 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 40.13%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on November 24, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong42127
Beaver1702132
Briscoe39124
Carson87268
Castro4408334
Childress812610
Cimarron7057
Collingsworth3824
Cottle52447
Curry2,93516949
Dallam7168560
Deaf Smith1,660371,488
Donley107192
Gray1,20910599
Hall76346
Hardeman77473
Hansford2269203
Hartley4616355
Hemphill2792208
Hutchinson60818454
Lipscomb120191
Moore1,579291,413
Ochiltree4946402
Oldham36229
Parmer67422594
Potter12,0471728,707
Quay209376
Randall10,0301056,011
Roberts2417
Roosevelt91513309
Sherman156586
Swisher2398177
Texas2,260112,065
Union103226
Wheeler2747208
TOTAL39,26351826,566
