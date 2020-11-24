APH reports 607 new cases, 17 deaths, and 92 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 607 new cases, 17 new deaths, and 92 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 279 new cases, 13 deaths, and 40 recoveries.

In Randall County, 328 new cases were reported, four new deaths, and 52 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 40.13%.