APH reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 15 recoveries, no new deaths in Amarillo area

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19, 15 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 3 new cases and 5 recoveries.

In Randall County, 3 new cases were reported along with 10 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 4.06%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:45 p.m. on March 19, 2021.)

6CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1096144
Beaver4536431
Briscoe775133
Carson25714387
Castro65530873
Childress1,314171,317
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth1999252
Cottle1427182
Curry4,988704,736
Dallam1,01891,006
Deaf Smith2,746642,671
Donley17415335
Gray1,733541,956
Hall32614409
Hardeman31112355
Hansford36923796
Hartley7259713
Hemphill5032543
Hutchinson1,098701484
Lipscomb27712287
Moore1,960692,193
Ochiltree934251,015
Oldham1174239
Parmer857351,156
Potter17,07941816,502
Quay4258395
Randall16,37728115,943
Roberts56158
Roosevelt1,853521,737
Sherman17612177
Swisher39817739
Texas3,473253,379
Union2449201
Wheeler43910472
TOTAL62,0651,41563,413
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss