APH reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 15 recoveries, no new deaths in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19, 15 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 3 new cases and 5 recoveries.
In Randall County, 3 new cases were reported along with 10 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 4.06%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:45 p.m. on March 19, 2021.)
|6County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|109
|6
|144
|Beaver
|453
|6
|431
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|133
|Carson
|257
|14
|387
|Castro
|655
|30
|873
|Childress
|1,314
|17
|1,317
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|197
|Collingsworth
|199
|9
|252
|Cottle
|142
|7
|182
|Curry
|4,988
|70
|4,736
|Dallam
|1,018
|9
|1,006
|Deaf Smith
|2,746
|64
|2,671
|Donley
|174
|15
|335
|Gray
|1,733
|54
|1,956
|Hall
|326
|14
|409
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|355
|Hansford
|369
|23
|796
|Hartley
|725
|9
|713
|Hemphill
|503
|2
|543
|Hutchinson
|1,098
|70
|1484
|Lipscomb
|277
|12
|287
|Moore
|1,960
|69
|2,193
|Ochiltree
|934
|25
|1,015
|Oldham
|117
|4
|239
|Parmer
|857
|35
|1,156
|Potter
|17,079
|418
|16,502
|Quay
|425
|8
|395
|Randall
|16,377
|281
|15,943
|Roberts
|56
|1
|58
|Roosevelt
|1,853
|52
|1,737
|Sherman
|176
|12
|177
|Swisher
|398
|17
|739
|Texas
|3,473
|25
|3,379
|Union
|244
|9
|201
|Wheeler
|439
|10
|472
|TOTAL
|62,065
|1,415
|63,413
