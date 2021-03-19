APH reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 15 recoveries, no new deaths in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19, 15 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 3 new cases and 5 recoveries.

In Randall County, 3 new cases were reported along with 10 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 4.06%.