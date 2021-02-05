APH reports 59 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 129 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 129 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 31 new cases, one death, and 50 recoveries.

In Randall County, 28 new cases were reported, one death, and 79 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 10.46%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:22 p.m. on February 5, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1006119
Beaver3934361
Briscoe694108
Carson21012314
Castro61126805
Childress1,298131,271
Cimarron1221114
Collingsworth1808226
Cottle1367179
Curry4,766613,528
Dallam9819946
Deaf Smith2,596622,507
Donley15512284
Gray1,680471,723
Hall30214328
Hardeman28712337
Hansford34318648
Hartley7059687
Hemphill5282469
Hutchinson956631,211
Lipscomb26011236
Moore1,882632,060
Ochiltree90321940
Oldham963163
Parmer816341,080
Potter16,60838015,336
Quay4018280
Randall15,91125414,512
Roberts50148
Roosevelt1,782451,165
Sherman10911108
Swisher37515668
Texas3,346213,216
Union2128141
Wheeler4119411
TOTAL59,5991,27456,527
