APH reports 59 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 129 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 129 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 31 new cases, one death, and 50 recoveries.
In Randall County, 28 new cases were reported, one death, and 79 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 10.46%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:22 p.m. on February 5, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|100
|6
|119
|Beaver
|393
|4
|361
|Briscoe
|69
|4
|108
|Carson
|210
|12
|314
|Castro
|611
|26
|805
|Childress
|1,298
|13
|1,271
|Cimarron
|122
|1
|114
|Collingsworth
|180
|8
|226
|Cottle
|136
|7
|179
|Curry
|4,766
|61
|3,528
|Dallam
|981
|9
|946
|Deaf Smith
|2,596
|62
|2,507
|Donley
|155
|12
|284
|Gray
|1,680
|47
|1,723
|Hall
|302
|14
|328
|Hardeman
|287
|12
|337
|Hansford
|343
|18
|648
|Hartley
|705
|9
|687
|Hemphill
|528
|2
|469
|Hutchinson
|956
|63
|1,211
|Lipscomb
|260
|11
|236
|Moore
|1,882
|63
|2,060
|Ochiltree
|903
|21
|940
|Oldham
|96
|3
|163
|Parmer
|816
|34
|1,080
|Potter
|16,608
|380
|15,336
|Quay
|401
|8
|280
|Randall
|15,911
|254
|14,512
|Roberts
|50
|1
|48
|Roosevelt
|1,782
|45
|1,165
|Sherman
|109
|11
|108
|Swisher
|375
|15
|668
|Texas
|3,346
|21
|3,216
|Union
|212
|8
|141
|Wheeler
|411
|9
|411
|TOTAL
|59,599
|1,274
|56,527
